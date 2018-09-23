Museum of the Rockies hosts art scholar Peter Hassrick

EBS STAFF

On Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., Our Yellowstone presents a lecture by writer and art scholar Peter Hassrick called “Bierstadt and Moran: The Battle for Yellowstone.”

Hassrick will examine these seminal landscape artists’ competing claims on the nation’s first natural preserve and their vital contributions to the American conservation movement.

Hassrick lives in Cody, Wyoming; and serves a national and international constituency of museums as a guest curator. He is director emeritus and senior scholar at Buffalo Bill Center of the West, director emeritus of the Denver Art Museum’s Petrie Institute of Western American Art; founding director emeritus of the Charles Russell Center at the University of Oklahoma; and founding director of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe.

