Get pumped for ski season on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Bozeman premiere of a new ski and snowboard film by Teton Gravity Research. PHOTO COURTESY OF TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH

‘Rogue Elements’ premieres in Bozeman

EBS Staff

On Friday, Sept. 22, Teton Gravity Research returns to The Emerson Center for Arts and Culture to host a winter kick-off party with a one-night-only premiere of “Rogue Elements,” a new feature-length ski and snowboard film.

Presented by REI, the two screenings will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with doors opening a half hour prior to showtime.

“Rogue Elements” chronicles the winter of 2017, when the magnitude of winter’s force was on full display as telephone pole-snapping storms pounded the Wyoming landscape. Regions to the west, long left arid and forlorn, were gifted with unprecedented accumulation.

Blizzards in Europe buried towns in an instant before disappearing just as quickly, leaving those lucky enough to witness it to wonder if it even happened. A Bolivian expedition found grace above 18,000 feet before the elements went rogue and the humans reluctantly heeded warnings from above.

The TGR team invites viewers to embark on an adventure film filled with fury and glory featuring Angel Collinson, Jeremy Jones, Ian McIntosh, Elyse Saugstad, Tim Durtschi, Dash Longe, Nick McNutt, Hadley Hammer, Johnny Collinson, Thayne Rich, Sammy Carlson, Dane Tudor, Clayton Villa, Cam Riley, Sean Jordan, Griffin Post, Sam Smoothy, and Sammy Luebke.

All attendees will receive a discounted lift ticket to Big Sky Resort as well as a chance to win prizes from REI, Atomic, Volkl, CEP sportswear and TGR.

Visit tetongravity.com/films/rogue-elements/tour/bozeman-premiere-of-rogue-elements for tickets and more information.