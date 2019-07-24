Letter to the Editor

Thank you for Peak to Sky

To the entire Outlaw Partners team,

Thank you for Peak to Sky. Eric Ladd for having a dream and daring to ask the question on a ski lift. I’m so thankful for having this epic adventure traveling to Big Sky in a VW camper with my dog Jewel and cat Nemo. Thanks for creating the opportunity. As a professional marketer, I am impressed with the entire Outlaw Team. I love Mike McCready and Brandi Carlile, and everything they do. All of them! I guess I’m a super fam—the story always makes me cry. How cool to see the captured tear in the video recap. You guys do excellent work! I’m heading back to Seattle and wanted to personally thank you. Until next year!

-Ginny Gensler

Seattle, Washington