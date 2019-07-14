Connect with us

Letter to the Editor: Cattle and bison: coexistence

A red dog near Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park. NPS PHOTO

To the Editor,

There has never been evidence of a documented transmission of brucellosis from bison to cattle, so not allowing bison to roam out of Yellowstone Park is a government scheme that is backed up by a misrepresentation of the facts.

Further, slaughtering the bison that leave the park is a way for our government officials to cater to special interests and private ranching operations.

There is no scientific evidence of harm from bison to the landscape or to other livestock. A free roaming herd of bison should be restored in Montana—until we can be provided with a truthful, legitimate reason for otherwise.

Kaitlyn Schlangen

Bozeman

