Letter to the Editor: In response to calls for free-roaming bison

To the Editor,

Natalie Crane’s letter calling for free-roaming bison overlooks private property rights for Montana farmers, ranchers and others, and the fact that, unlike deer and elk who go over fences, bison go through them.



So implementing a free-roaming bison policy in Montana would abrogate Constitutional property rights of Montanans, and make farming and ranching impossible in Montana because it requires fences to keep cattle contained and out of crop fields.



How do free-roaming bison advocates expect these Montanans to earn a living? And what Montana-grown food do they expect the rest of Montana to eat when they’ve made ranching and farming impossible here?



Dan Griffing

Belgrade