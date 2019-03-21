Outdoors
Lewis River Bridge in Yellowstone to be replaced
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK
In 2018, Kate Hammond, the National Park Service Acting Intermountain Regional Director, approved an environmental assessment that claimed replacing the Lewis River Bridge in Yellowstone National Park would not have significant environmental impacts. The bridge is located south of the Lewis Lake Campground on the South Entrance Road.
The replacement will be built on a new alignment directly east of the existing bridge. Parking and pedestrian areas located north and south of the existing bridge will be redesigned and reconstructed.
Depending upon funding, roadwork could begin as early as spring of 2020 and last for two consecutive years followed by the spring of a third year. Construction delays would normally be limited to thirty minutes and there may be up to six temporary road closures of up to six hours each to set bridge girders.