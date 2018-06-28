By Matthew Hodgson EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – The Rotary Club of Big Sky awarded Liam Germain, a 2018 graduate of Lone Peak High School, the George MacDonald Scholarship on June 13.

The $2,000 scholarship is given annually to an exceptional Lone Peak graduate, and is funded by the club’s annual Gold Raffle and Auction held each January.

The scholarship was set up soon after the Rotary Club of Big Sky was chartered in 2004, and renamed in memory of club member George MacDonald. The recipient of the scholarship is selected by a committee of three Rotarians who review each application looking at criteria based on financial need, community engagement, and academic excellence.

“Liam was selected as the scholarship recipient based on his community service, academic performance, and his involvement with school organizations and athletics,” said Wendy Rogers, a scholarship committee member.

Germain has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, for the fall of 2018 and intends to study computer science or finance.

“The money that they have given me will be incredibly helpful as I enter my college years,” Germain said. “I find it amazing that Lone Peak High School students are blessed with all of the opportunities that we have, and I hope that future students will take advantage of as many as they can.”

Germain will be speaking at an upcoming Rotary meeting this summer where he will be recognized as the scholarship recipient.

The Rotary Club of Big Sky meets at Buck’s T-4 Lodge every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.