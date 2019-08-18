Life 101: Creating your energy in a troubled world

By Linda Arnold EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Now hear this. You—and you alone—are responsible for the way you feel. Even with everything going on in our world.

Random acts of violence, and the uncertainty they create, can knock you off your block. So, what can you do?

You may not think you’re applying physics in your daily life. You absolutely are, though. I took Physics 125 in college—a photography course. And that’s the mirror image I want to demonstrate.

The way you focus your thoughts determines the way you feel, and that has everything to do with what’s reflected back to you. It’s like a magnet. And the more you connect strong emotion to those thoughts, the more powerful they’ll be.

If you’re focusing on all the negativity, your energy vibration will be low. And you’ll likely end up feeling lousy.

When you’re feeling “up” with joy and gratitude, your emotions are sending out high frequency vibrations that will connect with like frequencies and magnetize those in your direction. Put simply, “like attracts like.”

Unfortunately, we live on a planet with a predominantly low frequency energy field, with eight billion people vibrating more feelings of fear and anger than joy. And we involuntarily take in those vibrations.

So, your biggest job in sustaining your energy is monitoring what you allow to flow into and out of your consciousness. I’m not talking about staying in a “Pollyanna” state of mind. There will always be ups and downs.

The trick is not to wallow too long. Figure out what you can control and what you can’t control. You can’t control other people. You can only control your reactions.

In the amazing book, “Excuse Me, Your Life is Waiting,” there’s a cute story about a Little League player named Jessie. Although Jessie was very small, he stepped up to the plate with extreme confidence. The very first time he hit the ball, it went so far, they never found it. This happened over and over.

In an informal interview after one of the games, Jessie was asked, “How do you hit so many home runs?”

“I dunno,” Jessie said innocently. “Every time I get up to bat, I just feel what it’s gonna be like to connect. And I do.”

Talk about controlling your energy! Jessie wasn’t even aware of what he was doing. He just held the confident thought and linked it to the strong emotion of connecting.

Like Jessie, you’re probably not aware you’re creating energy frequencies. It can be difficult to sort through everything to know what you want, let alone figure out how to accomplish it. Here’s an exercise that may help.

Step 1: Identify what you don’t want.

Step 2: From that, identify what you do want.

Step 3: Get into the feeling place of what you want—like Jessie.

Step 4: Spend five minutes, twice a day, holding this vision.

Step 5: Pay attention to things that come across your radar.

While situations will not change overnight, you may be surprised how a focused effort like this has the power to transform your energy. Watch for signals, clues and “coincidences” that show up. Have fun with this.

And feel free to use this mantra: “Peace on Earth is a lofty goal, yet inner peace is within my control.”

Linda Arnold, M.A., M.B.A., is a syndicated columnist, psychological counselor and founder of a multistate marketing company. Reader comments are welcome at linda@lindaarnold.org. For information on her books go to lindaarnold.org or amazon.com.