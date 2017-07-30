EBS STAFF

At approximately 7 p.m. tonight, lightning started a fire northwest of Gallatin Gateway near the top of High Flat Road.

Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District Fire Chief Jeremiah Hillier said the fire burned approximately 25 acres of private land. He said about 25 personnel were on scene to fight the fire, which was burning in a grain field.

Hillier said there’s currently a water line around the perimeter of the fire and it’s in a controlled state.

Units responding from other districts include the Big Sky Fire Department and Manhattan Fire Department. A total of eight fire engines and water tenders responded to the fire.

At 8:15 p.m., Hillier said there was still active lightning in the area and he’d heard reports of other possible starts, but none had been confirmed.

“If we don’t quit get lightning, it could be a very interesting night, but so far we’ve only got one,” he said.