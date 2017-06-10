The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs at The Ellen Theatre on Thursday, June 15. The rest of the month features Friday film screenings of cowboy classics and family favorites. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ELLEN THEATRE

EBS STAFF

The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman presents a full roster of film screenings and live musical events throughout the month of June.

On Saturday, June 10, The Ellen Theatre presents a Dad’s Pick screening of “The Great Escape” at 7:30 p.m. The 1963 American World War II epic is based on an escape by British Commonwealth prisoners from a German prisoner-of-war camp and stars Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough.

The big band sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra return to The Ellen for a night of jump, jive and lively entertainment on Thursday, June 15. The 19-piece powerhouse group will play a selection of popular hits from The Glenn Miller Songbook including “In the Mood,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo” and “Tuxedo Junction” beginning at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by The Western Cafe of Bozeman, the cowboy classics continue with a Father’s Day weekend screening of “Blazing Saddles,” starring Gene Wilder, on Friday, June 16; followed by another installment of The Ellen Classics Series with “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The following Friday, June 23, Montana’s own Gary Cooper appears in “Man of the West.” “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” starring James Garner, closes out the month on Friday, June 30. The Summer Western Series continues through August.

The Ellen Theatre is located at 17 W. Main St. in Bozeman. All movies start at 7:30 p.m. The Ellen Saloon opens for refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at theellentheatre.com. For questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.