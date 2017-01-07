SHANE LALANI CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Livingston Film Series presents a free screening of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.

Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside his desert fortress. When the warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) leads the despot’s five wives in a daring escape, she forges an alliance with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a loner and former captive.

Fortified in massive armored truck, they try to outrun the ruthless warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland.

This screening will mark the debut of the Dulcie Theatre’s new Surround Sound system.

The Livingston Film Series presents a wide variety of independent features, documentaries, local films, and special screenings on the second Sunday of every month in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts. A reception precedes each screening at 6:30 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m.



The Livingston Film Series is always free, although donations are accepted and encouraged. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.