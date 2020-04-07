Local AA recovery groups offering virtual support

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, local Alcoholics Anonymous members and groups want community members to know that they are still available, ready and willing to help anyone who is struggling with a drinking problem.

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other in order to solve their common problem and help others recover from alcoholism.

In response to the global outbreak, many Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) groups are following social distancing guidelines established by local, state, and federal officials by facilitating virtual AA meetings, while at the same time maintaining their focus on recovery.

Through phone calls, emails, literature, and these online meetings, AA groups continue to fulfill their primary purpose: to carry the message of recovery from alcoholism to alcoholics who are still suffering.

Despite current restrictions on meeting in person, AA wants both potential and current members to know that AA is more than just a place to go, and that our program is still accessible for anyone who needs help.

Anyone interested in connecting with Alcoholics Anonymous and its local membership can find information about AA, contacts, and links to locally hosted and virtual AA meetings at aa-montana.org.