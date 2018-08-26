“Lone Mountain Ram” by local artist Donna LaHue is one of 100 works of art available for purchase at a private art sale at Buck’s T-4 Sept. 1 and 2. PHOTO BY LINDA GOLDINGER

By Sarah Gianelli

EBS Senior Editor

BIG SKY – On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, the Buck Ridge room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge will be transformed into a pop-up art sale featuring more than 100 works of art from the private collections of a handful of Big Sky residents.

Dubbed “Art for Everyone,” the idea for the sale arose when arts advocate Linda Goldinger was talking with fellow “art fanatics” Deb Crowther, Fern and Grant Hilton, and Shari Bechner about the excess art in their possession.

Some had downsized and simply didn’t have the room for it anymore, others’ tastes had changed. Goldinger said she has a condo-full of high quality prints, but needs to make room for the original work she has started collecting.

Pieces at the sale will include watercolors, acrylics, oils, bronzes and prints, most of which are framed, that will range in price from $50 to $2,500, with one piece for $6,000. Artists represented include R. Tom Gilleon, Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey, John Gawne, David Mayer, Linda St. Clair, Diane Whitehead, and many more.

“It’s a good mix because it’s coming from a group of different people,” Goldinger said. “So you’ll find a variety of different styles and tastes.”

Local artist Donna LaHue—whose landscape with bison caught the attention of bidders at the Art Council’s annual Auction for the Arts—will be painting during the sale, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.