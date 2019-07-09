Local business raises thousands for GRTF

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

Big Sky Shuttle owner Tracy Pabst donated $4,000 to the Gallatin River Task Force through her campaign “Save the River…Ride the Coach.” The campaign started as a response to the umbrella campaign “Buck a Sale for Big Sky,” which encouraged Big Sky businesses to support their favorite local non-profits. BSS collected money for their favorite non-profit by donating one dollar to the Gallatin River Task Force for every luxury airport shuttle seat booked during the 2019 winter season.

BSS’s campaign started as an effort to encourage people to opt for a scheduled shuttle service rather than taking a private ride through the canyon to reduce traffic and therefore danger in the Gallatin Canyon, Pabst said. Supporting GRTF was an added bonus.

“Buck a Sale for Big Sky” allows Big Sky businesses to make a tremendous difference for the community.

“This is a local idea, but we could see this expanding to other ski resort towns,” said Pabst. “A ‘Buck a Sale’ could be a great way to fund a variety of much-needed infrastructure in Big Sky. The campaign is exciting!”