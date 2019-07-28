Local golf phenom to offer free golf clinic for girls

By Rich Addicks EBS CONTRIBUTOR

BIG SKY – Dorsey Addicks, Montana’s only LPGA Symetra Tour professional golfer, will be hosting a free girls golf clinic at the Big Sky Golf Course on Thursday, August 1 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Addicks will talk about her journey from high school golfer to college to professional golfer, along with answering questions, followed by a clinic with local golf instructors Tom Conway, assistant golf professional at the Big Sky Golf Course; Jenny Wilcynski, PGA instructor and head golf coach at Lone Peak High School; and Kali Quick, PGA head golf professional at the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. Girls of all ages and experience levels are welcome.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” said Addicks, who calls Big Sky home. “I’m excited to be able to give back to the community I love, and hopefully inspire young girls in the process.”

Addicks has been a Symetra Tour member the past two years, after playing college golf at Seattle University. The Symetra Tour is the official development tour of the LPGA.

“This is something I hope we can grow over the years,” said Addicks, prior to a Symetra Tour event in Rochester, New York. “Girls golf in Big Sky is starting to grow and I’d like to help that continue.”

Addicks finished her college career at Seattle University as one of their best Division I players in school history. After college, she earned her Symetra Tour status by making it to stage two of the LPGA’s qualifying tournament, of which there are three stages. Prior to her first rookie year Symetra event, Addicks qualified to compete in the LPGA Kingsmill Championship, now called the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. Addicks has also competed in the USGA Women’s Amateur Championship.

Contact Jenny Wilcynski at par4jv@aol.com or Tom Conway at tconway@bigskyresort.com with any questions.