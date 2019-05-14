Connect with us

Local law enforcement carries Special Olympics torch﻿

2 days ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF SPECIAL OLYMPICS MONTANA

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

Montana Law Enforcement Officers and their friends have hit the streets, highways and byways of Montana, carrying the torch for Special Olympics Montana.

Hundreds will have carried the Flame of Hope the 2,000-mile route by the time it reaches the State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies in Great Falls. The Torch Run already has made stops in numerous towns throughout the state and will reach the final leg and lighting of the cauldron on May 15.

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the run through Bozeman including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Detention Center, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Airport Police and Montana Highway Patrol, along with representatives from several fire departments.

Each year, beginning in 1985, local Montana Law Enforcement Officers raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Montana athletes, with over $350,000 raised in 2008.   

