Jim Anderson (center) with fellow longtime locals Jim Muscat and Paul Zitzer on top of Emigrant Peak in the good ole days. PHOTO COURTESY OF JIM ANDERSON

By Jim Anderson

Brrrrrr … You think it is cold this winter? Well, back in the winter of 1987, it got real cold, and I mean real cold. One morning I got into my truck to head to work and the vinyl seats broke. It was so cold that the vinyl actually cracked into pieces because it was so brittle. I tried to start the truck and of course it wouldn’t.

I kept trying and the engine was making a funny noise as I kept trying to turn it over. I would eventually learn that the fuel pump diaphragm split and pumped gas into the oil pan.

My wife’s car had been plugged in but it would not start either. I called Kenny at Canyon Auto. He suggested I place a space heater under the car and a blanket on top of the engine. After a few hours the car started. Kenny advised me to let it continue to run—and it ran for three days and nights straight.

I remember the sky during that cold spell—they were “bluebird,” not a cloud to be seen. At night, if you looked up at a light, the air was full of crystals. It was so cold that the moisture in the air was crystallizing.

I was project manager at Hidden Village during that time. For those three days all I did was try to keep the unoccupied units from freezing. Even after shutting the water off to the units, it was amazing how many freeze-ups there still were.

So how cold was it? Thirty to 35 below zero during the day and 60 to 65 below at night.

Now that was cold.

A love of the outdoors brought Jim Anderson to Big Sky in 1975 where his background in construction helped him start Anderson Enterprises, a full service textiles cleaning company he established in 1988.