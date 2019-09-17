Lone Peak High School football

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Now in his third season as head coach of the LPHS varsity football program, Adam Farr is looking forward to another football season, despite losing against the Simms Tiger and the Joliet J-Hawks in their first two contests. Farr said the first two games of the season were highly competitive, and despite getting beat on some long passes, the Big Horns were able to stop the run effectively

With seven seniors as well as several underclassmen starting, the team has an interesting mix of experience and youth. “It’s great that freshmen and sophomores are getting playing time and starting in some cases. That bodes well for the future,” Farr said.

The team is bolstered by quarterback Frankie Starz and wide receiver Austin Samuels, a dynamic duo who can stretch the field and make plays under pressure. Farr says that despite being low on numbers and undersized, the team will be competitive in every game this year.

“Park City is a tough draw for our Homecoming game because they are so competitive, but our guys are always up for a challenge,” Farr added.

Lone Peak High School 2019-2020 Varsity Football Schedule

Sat Sept 14 Home vs. St. Labre 1:00 p.m.

Fri. Sept 20 Homecoming vs. Park City 7 p.m.

Sat. Sept 27 BYE Week

Fri. Oct. 4 Away @ Absarokee 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 12 Home vs. Ennis 4 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 18 Away vs. Twin Bridges 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct 26 Home vs. West Yellowstone (Senior Night) 7 p.m.

Nov. 1-2 Playoffs Begin – TBD

Nov 22-23 State Championship Games – TBD