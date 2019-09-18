Lone Peak High School Volleyball

Now in her third season as head coach of the LPHS varsity volleyball team, Missy Botha is optimistic about the team’s prospects this season, including making it through districts to the divisional tournament at the end of the year.

The Lady Big Horns started their season off in style by winning the sixth annual Battle in Big Sky Volleyball Invitational—for the sixth time. Although they dropped their first game of the season against Manhattan Christian, Botha is confident in her team being able to rebound from the loss.

“We have two great leaders in our captains senior Dounia Metje and junior Chloe Hammond. Dounia is our power-mid and she leads by example. If she is playing well, so will the rest of our team,” said Botha. “Chloe is our talented libero that can make so many important digs for us. Her love for the game of volleyball is contagious.”

Lone Peak High School 2019-2020 Volleyball Schedule

Fri. Sept. 13 Away @ Gardiner – 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 14 Home vs. Whitehall – 5:30 p.m.

Thurs. Sept. 19 Home vs. Sheridan – 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 20 Home vs. West Yellowstone – 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 28 Home vs. Shields Valley 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 4 Away @ White Sulphur Springs – 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 5 Away @ Manhattan Christian Invitational (Varsity) – TBD

Tues. Oct. 8 Home vs. Gardiner 5:00 PM / 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 Away @ Manhattan Christian – 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 18 Away @ Twin Bridges – 6:30 p.m.

Tues. Oct. 22 Away @ Three Forks – 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 Home vs. White Sulphur Springs – 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Away @ West Yellowstone – 6:30 p.m.

Oct 31-Nov. 2 District Tournament TBD

Nov 7-9 Divisional Tournament TBD

Nov 14-16 State Tournament @ MSU Bozeman TBD