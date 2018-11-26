Big Horns basketball teams set lofty goals for season ahead

By Doug Hare EBS Staff

Senior captain point guard Kolya Bough (pictured above) will lead a versatile front court that also includes senior captain Cole March, junior captain Frankie Starz, and left-handed shooting guard Austin Samuels. Keegan Babick will provide a much needed presence in the paint for a fast-paced team that is not oversized.

“With our quickness and shooting ability, I’m not worried about putting up points. We might not ever be a defensive team, but we are going to need to learn to play defense as a team for this season to be successful,” said Brian Van Eps, in his first year as head coach but who has been with the LPHS basketball program for four years now.

Van Eps said the team had a meeting to discuss goals for the upcoming season, and the upperclassmen hope to finish first or second in the district tournament, advancing to the divisional tournament, something no LPHS men’s basketball team has done in the past.

Senior Brook Botha (pictured right) and senior captain Solae Swenson just finished a successful volleyball season together, and both garnered 1st Team All-Conference, All State honors. Along with junior captain Emma Flach, the LPHS girls basketball team looks forward to competing with rivals Manhattan Christian and West Yellowstone this year.

“We have good leadership from the upperclassmen, and freshmen Carly Wilson and Cassidy Boersma will be great additions to our squad,” said head coach Ausha Cole. “I think if this team comes together, that we can make it through divisionals and do well in the state tournament.”