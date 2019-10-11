Lone Peak storms back to top White Sulphur Springs

By Brandon Walker EBS EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – Bus legs may have initially overcome the Lone Peak volleyball team on Oct. 4 as they traveled to face White Sulphur Springs. The Lady Big Horns found themselves trailing the Hornets two sets to none right out of the gate. But Lone Peak battled back and was able to pull off the come-from-behind victory, winning the final three sets of the match.

Lone Peak Head Coach Missy Botha noted that her team took some time to settle in, “We found ourselves down the first two sets. Then all of a sudden, they woke up and realized they’ve got to start playing some volleyball. Going into the third, they dug deep, took care of their fundamentals, and won a pretty tight set.”

Lone Peak freshman Jessie Bough (24) serves versus White Sulphur Springs Oct. 4. Lone Peak won the match in a five-set thriller.

White Sulphur Springs took the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-19. Lone Peak took control of the match from there and won the final three 25-22, 25-14, and 15-13 respectively, to complete the comeback. “Sometimes they get out there and they maybe try a little too hard. But then they need to realize that they just need to relax and play their game.” Botha said. “I usually try to tell them the net is the same height, the ball is the same size, there’s nothing different, [just] play the ball.”

Leading the way offensively for the Lady Big Horns once again was senior Dounia Metje who had a team high nine kills and six aces. Junior Ivy Hicks had all but one of the LPHS assists—finishing the contest with 27. Defensively, senior Madi Rager and freshman Maddie Cone had two blocks apiece for Lone Peak, while junior Chloe Hammond led the team with 17 digs.

The following day the Lady Big Horns competed in the Manhattan Christian Invitational tournament. The exhibition contests did not count towards the teams’ overall season record, but they fought hard winning three games and losing another three. They faced familiar foes such as Gardiner and Shields Valley along with some strong class-B opponents.