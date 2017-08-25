By Doug Hare EBS Staff

BIG SKY – One of Big Sky’s most popular dining establishments is planning on replicating their success in the Great Lakes region. On Monday, Aug. 21, construction will begin on a second Lotus Pad restaurant just outside Cincinnati, Ohio.

“We are excited to be developing the Lotus Pad concept into an organic chain restaurant, and Cincinnati is the perfect test market for that,” said owner Alex Omania.

Partnering with experienced restaurant business investors, Omania plans to open one to two new locations per year in Ohio. Her investors have been skiing in Big Sky for years, and after getting to know them during their visits, she feels confident that Lotus Pad will be able to recreate their unique Thai-inspired cuisine in a new market.

“I look forward to going to Cincinnati with some of my crew and getting this new project off the ground,” Omania said. “I have such dedicated, competent employees. It’s an exciting time for us, and our restaurant is thriving in our new location in the heart of Town Center.”

Her investors have recently expanded the Pies and Pints franchise in the Midwest and East Coast markets, and they hope to piggyback on that success with the Lotus Pad concept.

“Ohio is a great market in that it is not saturated with many Asian-inspired restaurants. Just like our new location in Big Sky, the spots we are planning to build new Lotus Pads are ‘lifestyle’ complexes where residents are within walking distance,” said Omania. “We hope to have lots of repeat customers, just like in Big Sky.”