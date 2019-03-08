LPHS junior looks to hurdle fundraising for new track

EBS STAFF

Lone Peak High School junior Madison Rager is taking her capstone project to new heights. For her Creativity Action Service project—Lone Peak High School’s version of a capstone—Rager looks to raise $350,000-$400,000 for a 400-meter, all-weather track to ring the athletic field at the school.

At the school board’s Feb. 21 meeting, Rager presented her project to the school board and asked for approval of her CAS project.

“I’m really interested in getting our school a track,” said Rager, adding that she would work on the project even after she graduated.

The improved surface would help reduce shin splints among runners, better prepare the track team for meets elsewhere and inspire increased track and field participation, Rager told the board.

With help from Anna Shipley and Barbara Rowley, Rager plans to apply to the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Moonlight Basin Community Foundation and Big Sky Resort Area District tax board for funding.