Lone Peak High School students spent the day exploring the Bozeman art scene, which included a hands-on workshop in the studio of glass artist Tad Bradley. PHOTO BY KATIE ALVIN

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

As part of the Arts Council’s ARTventure program, 15 Lone Peak High School sophomores took a Jan. 24 trip to Bozeman to experience the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture, and the studio of glass artist Tad Bradley. Students visited galleries, learned about art center operations, explored how artists generate ideas, and created their own glass art.

The ARTventure program provides opportunities to learn from professionals in many arts-related fields including, but also extending beyond artists and other creators. “Students learn that almost any career path—education, finance, technology, you name it—can align with a passion for the arts,” said Katie Alvin, ACBS program outreach and education director. “We want them to know that you don’t have to be an artist to have a meaningful career in the arts.”

Alvin works with Big Sky School District art educator Megan Buecking to get students involved in the ARTventure programs. “Since we started our ARTventure trips two years ago, I have seen a growth in interest and personal investment in the arts among the student body,” Buecking said. “It’s awesome to see high schoolers get excited and involved in the arts world outside of Big Sky and bring their enthusiasm back to the classroom.”

The ARTventure program now includes field trips for ninth and 10th graders, a five-day arts-intensive trip to Seattle for 11th graders, an annual student-led public art installation, and a creativity tent during the weekly Music in the Mountains summer concert series.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information.