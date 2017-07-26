The Red Ants Pants Festival returns to Jackson Ranch outside of White Sulphur Springs, Montana July 27-30. Headliners at this celebration of rural Montana include Lucinda Williams and the Bellamy Brothers. PHOTO BY ERIK PETERSEN

RED ANTS PANTS FOUNDATION

July 27-30 marks the seventh year of the popular White Sulphur Springs, Montana, music festival that benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a nonprofit in support of women’s leadership, working farms and ranches, and rural communities.

Held in a cow pasture on the Jackson Ranch, and surrounded by the Big Belt, Little Belt and Castle mountain ranges, the festival will bring in more than two dozen different artists performing on separate stages. The weekend-long, grassroots, honky-tonkin’ music festival brings in millions of dollars to the rural economy. Last year’s festival drew a record 16,000 attendees.

This year’s lineup includes The Bellamy Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Asleep at the Wheel, Shooter Jennings and the Waymore’s Outlaws, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker Millsap, and an exciting host of Americana legends and rising stars.

A side stage lineup will showcase another 14 artists from around the country, among them Christy Hays,

Ferdinand the Bull, Izaak Opatz, Old Sap, Sarah Burton, The Lucky Valentines and Zoë Nutt and The Union.

“We’re thrilled about the depth and range of this year’s lineup,” said Red Ants Pants Music Festival Founder and Producer Sarah Calhoun. “It is truly an incredible group of Americana’s favorite legends as well as some of the most exciting rising stars in music today.”

The festival is also proud of their carefully curated lineup of food and craft vendors. This year’s festival features more than 60 booths offering quality craftsmanship, one-of-a-kind artwork, delicious fare made with fresh, homegrown ingredients, craft brews and more.

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival was founded in 2011 and designed to bring people together in a celebration of rural Montana. As the festival heads into its seventh year, organizers are aiming to spotlight the values and the mission of the Red Ants Pants Foundation.

The proceeds from the festival fund the foundation’s grant cycle and run its timber skills and women’s leadership programming. Proceeds from the festival have helped create more than $85,000 in grants to support rural communities, working family farms and ranches, and women’s leadership projects.

Visit redantspantsmusicfestival.com for more information.