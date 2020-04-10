Madison County shuts down hotels, other lodging due to coronavirus

MADISON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

MADISON COUNTY – Madison County Public Health Department reports 69 negative test results with eight positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County including one death. In the State of Montana 354 confirmed cases and six deaths were reported on the morning of April 10, 2020.

Melissa Brummell, RN, Public Health Director with Madison County Public Health advises that Madison County had fourteen COVID-19 tests taken since last Friday, which all came back negative. She stated, “This is a very positive move forward for the County” and is a result of everyone honoring Govern Bullock’s Stay-at-Home Mandate. However, we should not let our guard down but continue to follow the Mandate.

On April 9, 2020, the Madison County Board of Public Health issued an order to “take steps to limit contact between people in order to protect the public health from imminent threats, including but not limited to ordering the closure of buildings or facilities where people congregate and canceling events,” and adopt “quarantine and isolation measures” under § 50-2-118(2) & (4), MCA;

The following is a section of the ordered:

The Board adopts the above as findings of fact; and further incorporates the findings of fact made in its April 1, 2020 Order. All motels, hotels, guest ranches, RV sites, camping, short term rentals (defined as any residential property which rents or leases to guests for periods of less than 30 days), and guiding and outfitting services and associated lodging are ordered to cancel any reservations which begin on or before April 30, 2020, and not to accept new reservations or walk-in customers for periods beginning on or before April 30, 2020, except for Essential Purposes. “Essential Purposes” include rentals or lodging for any or all of the following reasons: Federal, State or Local government officials, or others defined by federal and state guidance as essential workers, who are traveling or temporarily residing for work purposes; Any personnel responding to the COVID-19 emergency; Family members of any persons seeking medical treatment in Madison County or adjacent counties, whether or not such treatment is related to COVID-19;

7 Placer Loop, Virginia City, MT 59755

Any individuals who are displaced as a result of domestic violence, whether or not charges have been formally filed; Individuals who have been advised by medical personnel and/or public health officials to quarantine outside of their home, provided that the business is informed of the need to quarantine and is able to take sufficient precautions (including social distancing and sanitizing surfaces) to protect staff and other guests.

This order was approved by the Madison County Board of Public Health on April 9, 2020, and took effect on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:01 AM. To view the complete Order and additional information concerning COVID-19, visit the Public Health’s website: https://madisoncountymt.gov/230/Public- Health.