The Madrigal Dinner has become a festive holiday tradition for many families in Big Sky. This year marks the 22nd annual event, which is hosted at Buck’s T-4. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky will present the 22nd annual Madrigal Dinner, on Monday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge. This event is considered by many in the Big Sky community as the traditional opening of the holiday season and an annual highlight. The Madrigal Dinner is a joint production between the Arts Council of Big Sky and the Montana State University School of Music.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance and include a three-course dinner prepared by the chefs at Buck’s T-4, as well as festive music from the Montanans, the MSU Brass Quintet and the MSU Chorale. The occasion typically sells out so tickets are by advanced reservation only.

“The Madrigal Dinner is a fun, festive event,” said ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “Not only is the food amazing, but the singing from the Montana State students is incredible.”

The evening begins with a no-host bar at 5 p.m., followed by seating for the dinner promptly at 6 p.m., in preparation for the Ceremonial Procession of the Lord and Lady of the Manor and their guests. Olde English customs are the theme throughout the evening, including fanfares introducing the Ceremonial Procession, the Wassail Bowl and Christmas Toast, the Boar’s Head Procession and the Flaming Pudding Dessert.

The MSU Montanans serenade guests throughout the evening and the MSU Chorale presents a concert finale. The dinner closes with the audience joining the musicians in singing familiar carols.

This year marks the 53rd annual Madrigal Dinner, produced by the MSU School of Music, and the 22nd year the production has traveled to Big Sky.

The Arts Council of Big Sky is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing musical and artistic performances to the Big Sky area. For more information call (406) 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.