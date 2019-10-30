Madrigal Dinner returns to Buck’s T-4 On Dec. 5

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is proud to present the 23rd annual Madrigal Dinner, slated for Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge. This event is considered by many as the traditional opening of the holiday season and is one of the winter’s highlights for the Big Sky community. The event is a joint production between the Arts Council and the Montana State University School of Music.

“The Madrigal dinner is a fun, festive event,” said ACBS Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “Not only is the food amazing, but the singing from the Montana State students is incredible.”

The evening begins with a no-host bar at 5 p.m., followed by seating for the dinner promptly at 6 p.m., in preparation for the Ceremonial Procession of the Lord and Lady of the Manor and their guests.

Olde English customs constitute the theme throughout the evening, including fanfares introducing the Ceremonial Procession, the Wassail Bowl and Christmas Toast, the Boar’s Head Procession and the Flaming Pudding Dessert.

The MSU Montanans will serenade guests throughout the evening and the MSU Chorale presents a concert finale.

The dinner closes with the audience joining the musicians in singing familiar carols. This year marks the 54th annual Madrigal Dinner, produced by the MSU School of Music, and the 23rd year the production has traveled to Big Sky.

Tickets for the Madrigal Dinner can be purchased in advance for $60 per person, which includes a fantastic three-course dinner prepared by the chefs at Buck’s, as well as festive music from the Montanans, the MSU Brass Quintet and the MSU Chorale. The event is usually sold out so tickets are by advanced reservation only.

The Arts Council of Big Sky is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing musical and artistic performances to the Big Sky Area. For more information and reservations call 995-2742 or visit www.bigskyarts.org.