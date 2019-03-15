March 2019 Real Estate Guide

The Smokin' Aces Tour is proud to bring you the raddest sunset slope style competition with the most stoke in the United States Northern Rockies. Skiers and snowboarders of all
The Smokin’ Aces Tour is proud to bring you the raddest sunset slope style competition with the most stoke in the United States Northern Rockies. Skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels will be coming from near and far to throw down their best tricks. Free to spectate. bit.ly/2RxyVDV
The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to be hosting its seventh annual fund-raising art auction event on Saturday, March 30, at the Moonlight Lodge from 6-10 p.m. The
The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to be hosting its seventh annual fund-raising art auction event on Saturday, March 30, at the Moonlight Lodge from 6-10 p.m. The event is sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty. Tickets are $100 each and will go on sale on Friday, January 18. Please check back for ticket link.
The evening begins at 6 p.m., with a Quick “Finish” session with well-known artists including Kevin Red Star, John Potter, Carol Speilman, Michael Blessing, Harry Koyama, Meagan Blessing, Julie Chapman, Todd Connor, John Potter, Tom English, Shirle Wempner, Mike Barlow, Barb Schwarz Karst, Rocky Hawkins, and more. These artists will be finishing their work during the first part of the event, and then the final pieces will be auctioned off later in the evening. People are encouraged to come early and watch as the pieces come to life, then finished and framed in front of them. There will also be several other finished works auctioned off, including new pieces from R. Tom Gilleon and Joe Kronenberg.
During the quick-finish session, appetizers will be passed around and the lodge will be open with a full bar. Light jazz music from the Adam Greenberg Trio will be playing as well. This year will again feature a silent auction component, featuring local and regional artists, and the night will finish with dessert and more music.
The live auction for the artwork will be called by auctioneer Troy Black, getting the bidding going in the Moonlight Lodge dining room. Part of the auction will also be a paddle raise, and half of the proceeds from the entire auction will go directly to the Arts Council of Big Sky, to help offset the costs of producing more than 20 events throughout the year—many of them free—and to support our other programs such as public art, education and cultural outreach. This is a great way to acquire some incredible artwork and contribute to the Arts Council.
Please call the ACBS office at 995-2742 for more information.
GET READY TO POWDER WITH A PURPOSE!
SKI for MS, one of the most anticipated events of the season, is shredding into Big Sky, Montana for the first time ever on
GET READY TO POWDER WITH A PURPOSE!
SKI for MS, one of the most anticipated events of the season, is shredding into Big Sky, Montana for the first time ever on Saturday, March 31, 2019! Sign up today as an individual or start a team! Fundraise to change lives and earn awesome incentives featuring Cirque and SYNC gear!
The $25 SKI for MS registration includes:
• A fun-filled day of skiing with friends and family
• Amateur ski races
• Celebration ski down
• Costume contest
• Après party with music, drinks, and prizes
• A chance to hang with special guest / former Olympic cyclist Tyler Hamilton
100% of registration and fundraising proceeds are used to provide families with MS with life-changing health and wellness education programs.
SKI for MS is open to all ages and abilities. You don’t even have to ski to participate! Ski, ride, or après with us in the super positive spirit of giving and make a difference in the lives of families living with MS.