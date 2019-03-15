March 2019 Real Estate Guide

The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to be hosting its seventh annual fund-raising art auction event on Saturday, March 30, at the Moonlight Lodge from 6-10 p.m. The event is sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty. Tickets are $100 each and will go on sale on Friday, January 18. Please check back for ticket link.

The evening begins at 6 p.m., with a Quick “Finish” session with well-known artists including Kevin Red Star, John Potter, Carol Speilman, Michael Blessing, Harry Koyama, Meagan Blessing, Julie Chapman, Todd Connor, John Potter, Tom English, Shirle Wempner, Mike Barlow, Barb Schwarz Karst, Rocky Hawkins, and more. These artists will be finishing their work during the first part of the event, and then the final pieces will be auctioned off later in the evening. People are encouraged to come early and watch as the pieces come to life, then finished and framed in front of them. There will also be several other finished works auctioned off, including new pieces from R. Tom Gilleon and Joe Kronenberg.

During the quick-finish session, appetizers will be passed around and the lodge will be open with a full bar. Light jazz music from the Adam Greenberg Trio will be playing as well. This year will again feature a silent auction component, featuring local and regional artists, and the night will finish with dessert and more music.

The live auction for the artwork will be called by auctioneer Troy Black, getting the bidding going in the Moonlight Lodge dining room. Part of the auction will also be a paddle raise, and half of the proceeds from the entire auction will go directly to the Arts Council of Big Sky, to help offset the costs of producing more than 20 events throughout the year—many of them free—and to support our other programs such as public art, education and cultural outreach. This is a great way to acquire some incredible artwork and contribute to the Arts Council.

Please call the ACBS office at 995-2742 for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/events/298850170791837/