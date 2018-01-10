GREATER GALLATIN WATERSHED COUNCIL

The Greater Gallatin Watershed Council will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting, “The Power of You,” on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Weaver Room at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture.

The annual meeting will feature a speaker’s panel beginning at 6:30 p.m., which will highlight ways that individuals can more deeply engage in the stewardship of the Lower Gallatin Watershed.

Speakers include local agricultural producer Travis Stuber, Scott Bosse with American Rivers, and Jessica Ahlstrom, the city’s water conservation technician. Attendees will be provided with tangible ways of caring for the natural resources in the watershed and leave feeling inspired to get involved.

The annual meeting is a free, community event that includes homemade, wholesome food, locally sourced in the watershed, a cash bar, and a raffle for a rain barrel.

GGWC is a Bozeman nonprofit that works within the community in order to monitor water quality, restore streams and provide watershed education throughout the Gallatin Valley. Through collaboration with agricultural, recreational and community partners, GGWC works to conserve and enhance the area’s water resources.

For more information, visit GGWC’s website at greatergallatin.org or contact Watershed Coordinator Holly Hill at (406) 560-4425.