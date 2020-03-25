Mental health resources available in Gallatin County

Sheriff Brian Gootkin GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

In the last few weeks our mental health numbers haven’t increased dramatically, however the number of attempted and completed suicides have.

According to our community crisis responder “the acuity of mental health issues is increasing”. Also, this information does not account for suicidal people who self-reported to the Hope House or the hospital in the same time period.

From March 6 through March 24:

111 calls for service with a nexus to mental health to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, and Bozeman Fire Department.

– 35 of these were suicide threats

– 9 of these were suicide attempts

– 3 of these were completed suicides

For comparison:

– Jan. 2020: 164 mental health calls (49 suicide threats, 10 suicide attempts, 5 suicides)

– Feb. 2020: 150 mental health calls (60 suicide threats, 11 suicide attempts, 2 suicides)

– March 2020 (to date): 144 mental health calls (45 suicide threats, 10 suicide attempts, 3 suicides)

We understand people are struggling, therefore we wanted to give people the resources available in our community and, as always, you can ask for help from your Sheriff’s Office.

While physical access to available resources is getting more restrictive, several outlets remain available for support:

–The Help Center is still available by phone 24/7 at (406) 586-3333 for crisis services and they manage an online guide to local resources (including food, housing, employment, and legal assistance) at montana211.org

– Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 by texting “MT” to (406) 741-741

– Western Montana Mental Health Center is offering online/phone therapy from the comfort of your home: call (406) 556-6500 to schedule

– Acute Crisis Services are still available at Hope House (406) 585-1130) and Bozeman Health Deaconess Emergency Department (406) 585-1000. Individuals should call ahead to be directed on any changes to intake procedures.