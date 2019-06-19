Connect with us

Mike McCready and Duff McKagan talk Peak to Sky on The Eagle (Audio Interview)

9 hours ago

Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, both Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, talk about the upcoming Peak to Sky concert in Big Sky, with two days of music spanning July 5-6. Tickets and more info available at peaktosky.com.

