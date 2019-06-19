Mike McCready and Duff McKagan talk Peak to Sky on The Eagle (Audio Interview)

The 11th Annual Big Sky Farmers Market

Join us for one of Big Sky’s favorite summer events. This season the market will run every Wednesday from June 5 to September 25, from 5-8PM.

Walk through Fire Pit Park, immerse yourself in 90+ of the regions finest vendors and the best of Big Sky’s mountain culture. Enjoy local produce, crafts, cuisine, enjoy live music from various artists, family friendly activities, and much more. They say people come to Montana for the winters but stay for the summers. Come experience it for yourself!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2365281017049630/