Missoula felon poses with gun on Facebook, sentenced to one year in prison

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 3/24/20

Brandon Richmond Turner, 29, of Missoula, made what tennis fans will understand: an “unforced error” when he posed with a gun in a sporting goods store, a photo that ultimately was uploaded to the store’s Facebook page. Turner, convicted of a felony in 2017, was prohibited from possessing firearms, reports NBC Montana. His parole officer spotted the photo in June 2019 and Turner pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm charge in December 2019, also admitting he’d retrieved weapons that a friend had been holding for him. On March 20, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula sentenced him to one year in prison.