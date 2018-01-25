Starring Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda, “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” was filmed entirely in Montana and employed more than 100 locals as extras. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

EBS STAFF

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Bozeman Film Society welcomes Montana Film Festival’s Roadshow Tour of “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” to the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture’s Crawford Theater. A catered reception with special guests, actor Bill Pullman and director Jared Moshe, will begin in the Weaver Room at 5:30 p.m. with the screening to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Pullman stars as cowboy Lefty Brown, a 63-year old sidekick who has ridden with Western legend Eddie Johnson for his entire adult life. Loyal, crotchety and rarely taken seriously, when Lefty witnesses the murder of his longtime partner, played by Peter Fonda, he sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend’s gruesome death.

Tracking the outlaws across the vast and desolate Montana plains, Lefty recruits a young gunslinger, Jeremiah (Diego Josef), and an old hard-drinking friend U.S. Marshall (Tommy Flanagan), to help deliver the men to justice.

“The Ballad of Lefty Brown” was filmed in western Montana over the course of 20 days, primarily in Virginia City and Bannack State Park, with scenes in Nevada City and Harrison.

After scouting many different states in the West for a filming location, the directors and producers chose Montana because of the authenticity they believed it would bring to the project. More than a hundred locals were used as extras.

Rated R, the film runs 111 minutes.

The Montana Film Festival’s Roadshow Tour is an extension of Missoula’s Montana Film Festival 2017. The organization has now taken two critically acclaimed feature films shot entirely in Montana on the road, including “Walking Out” and “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.”

Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for tickets and additional information.