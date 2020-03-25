Connect with us

Montana FBI agent arrested for stalking

Published

4 hours ago

on

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 3/25/20

A Helena-area woman, unnamed, can breathe a little bit easier knowing her ex-boyfriend, Ricky James Shelbourn, a senior-ranking FBI agent, was arrested in connection with obstructing an investigation related to ongoing stalking charges. Shelbourn was arrested March 16 on misdemeanor charges, but was released on his own recognizance. The publicity will hopefully ward off further incidents while he is out of custody. According to NBC Montana, FBI officials did not return calls as to Shelbourn’s current employment status and if he has been removed from his post as the supervisory senior resident agent. The FBI is handling the situation in their Internal Affairs section, according to a spokesperson.

