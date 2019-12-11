Connect with us

Montana

Montana federal farm subsidies for trade wars grow to $114M

Published

6 hours ago

on

The U.S. is locked into trade wars with several nations and national groups, most prominently with China. WIKIPEDIA COMMONS IMAGE

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – Data indicates federal subsidies distributed to Montana farmers to offset losses resulting from U.S. trade wars have increased to more than $114 million.

The “Billings Gazette” reports subsidies issued in October pushed the value of 2019 payments to about $92.4 million, while the state received about $22.1 million in 2018 subsidies.

The Market Facilitation Program payment data was compiled by advocacy organization Environmental Working Group.

The subsidies are intended to soften the financial impact on U.S. farmers due to trade conflicts with China, Europe, India and Japan.

The Environmental Working Group ranks Montana 23rd in the nation for federal farm subsidies received.

Officials say wheat subsidies of $25.5 million were Montana’s largest category of federal relief.

The group says states receiving the most money are located in the Midwest.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

10dec(dec 10)12:00 am15(dec 15)9:00 pmBig Sky Resort (USA) - Slalom - FIS Alpine Skiing 201912:00 am - 9:00 pm (15) Big Sky Resort

11dec4:00 pm8:00 pmBeehive Basin Brewery Big Sky Pint Night!4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Beehive Basin Brewery

11dec7:30 pm9:00 pmHoliday Make & Take with Sierra Christofferson7:30 pm - 9:00 pm Santosha Wellness Center

12dec5:00 pm7:00 pmBig Sky Natural Health Ribbon Cutting5:00 pm - 7:00 pm 223 Town Center Ave Unit A-5

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X