Montana: Free fishing on Father’s Day

The ultimate gift for Father’s Day is free fishing. Luckily for residents in the Treasure State, since 2017 it’s Montana state law.

According to 87-2-311, MCA, “each year on Father’s Day weekend, a person may fish for any fish within this state without obtaining a fishing license pursuant to this part as long as the person does so in accordance with any other law or regulation of the department in effect on that weekend.”

This weekend, June 15-16, you can take your dad out for free and hook him into a hog. Now go get ’em.

