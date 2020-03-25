Montana Girl Scouts suspend cookie sales

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 3/25/20

If the pageantry of buying your favorite Girl Scout brand cookies—the smiles, laughs and joy that comes with supporting young community members and their business—then you’re out of luck while COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation. And for good reason. On March 24, Girl Scouts of Montana announced that they would suspend all in-person cookie-sales operations for the safety of all involved in the would-be transactions and to help chip-in on flattening the curve of the pandemic. Fear not, though. There are online options to order your cookies at this time, reports KXLF, to complement the cans of beans and packs of oatmeal you’ve stockpiled from Costco.