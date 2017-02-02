HELENA (AP) – The Montana House has endorsed two bills to expand gun rights in the state.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that preliminary votes for the two bills, which would expand legal concealed carry without a permit and eliminate enforcement of a federal law barring guns from U.S. Post Office property, mainly stuck to party lines, with Republicans supporting the efforts and Democrats dissenting.

Democrat Rep. Bradley Hamlett of Cascade crossed over to join Republicans in supporting the change in procedure at the Post Office, giving the measure a 60-40 vote of support.

Both measures will face a formal vote on Tuesday.

