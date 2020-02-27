Montana joins investigation of e-cigarette manufacturer Juul

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 2/27/20

On Feb. 25, the Montana Attorney General’s Office it would be joining a multi-state, bipartisan coalition of now 39 states investigating Juul, the San Francisco-based e-cigarette manufacturer. Specifically, the coalition is taking a deep dive into Juul’s marketing schemes, which allegedly targeted children, along with downplaying the risks and nicotine content, while overplaying the devices’ effectiveness as a smoking cessation solution, reports KTVH. “E-cigarettes are often marketed to kids as harmless, with an emphasis on appealing flavors that mask their addictive nicotine content. As a result, e-cigarette use has reached epidemic levels among Montana’s young people,“ Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Our rate of youth vaping is six times that of adults, and last year, nearly 42 percent of Montana’s high school seniors reported they used a vapor product. Juul has a 60-70 percent share of the country’s e-cigarette market …” As the investigation continues, a temporary ban of the sale of all flavored e-cigarette products in Montana remains in place until April 15, as part of an order by Gov. Steve Bullock.