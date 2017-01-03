HELENA (AP) – The Montana Legislature is convening its 65th session.

Monday is largely a ceremonial day, starting with the inauguration of statewide elected officials.

They include Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who will be sworn in for his second term. The others to be sworn in include Attorney General Tim Fox, incoming Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, incoming State Auditor Matthew Rosendale and incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Frigid temperatures have moved the ceremony inside to the state Capitol rotunda.

At noon, the state House and Senate will gavel in, opening the 90-day session.

Lawmakers are expected to focus mainly on budget issues this year.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.