Montana musher in first place in Iditarod

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 3/12/20

According to a March 11, 9:38 a.m. update on the Iditarod website, Seeley Lake’s Jessie Royer, a veteran musher, is leading the “The Last Great Race” after the March 8 start in Willow, Alaska. After placing in a career-best third place at last year’s event, Royer is back with vengeance, and after three days of grueling racing, she has maintained her full team of 14 dogs, with several other teams down to 13, reports The Missoulian. The winner is expected to cross the finish line in Nome, Alaska, sometime next week—races tend to last between 8-15 days in order to cover the approximately 1,100 miles of practically arctic-conditions racecourse. The Iditarod website noted: “Jessie Royer was the 1st team to arrive, and boy did those dogs look nice.”