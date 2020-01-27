Montana ranks No. 3 for “Holiday Spending Hangovers”

EBS STAFF

MONTANA — Healthline, a consumer health information site based in San Francisco, reported in a 2015 study that more than 60 percent of Americans report “very or somewhat” elevated levels of stress during the holidays.

The reasons for such spikes range from financial woes related buying gifts and travel to the stresses of gathering family in one place where negative, even toxic, dynamics resurface.

Financially speaking, Montanans ranked No. 3 in terms of the mildest “Holiday Spending Hangovers” in the U.S. in 2019. Check out the Consumer Affairs report here.