Montana Republican invites chicken chain after LGBT flap

Published

7 hours ago

on

HELENA (AP) — A Republican candidate for Montana governor is looking to take a fast-food chicken restaurant chain under his wing after the owners’ anti-gay rights stance cost it new locations in Texas and New York state.

Attorney General Tim Fox sent a letter on Monday inviting Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy to open more restaurants in Montana. Fox’s letter is in response to recent reports that San Antonio and Buffalo city leaders excluded the restaurant from opening locations in their airports because of its funding of anti-LGBTQ organizations.

But Fox is also mindful of ruffling a few feathers in the cattle industry. He was careful to write that, “Just to be clear, in Montana, beef is king.”

Fox is running for the 2020 Republican gubernatorial nomination against Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton and state Sen. Al Olszewski.

