Montana schools expected to remain closed, no grad ceremonies

Social distancing expected into May, summer

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/10/20

While Gov. Steve Bullock’s updated stay-at-home directive only extends through April 24, educators, parents and students can expect school closures for the remainder of the academic year, according to a letter from a group of state education officials. KPVI reports that the missive, headlined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, also recommended the postponement or outright cancellation of all high school graduation ceremonies. “We advise that you plan to continue your distance learning plans through the remainder of this school year and also plan to not hold large-scale in-person graduation ceremonies,” the letter states. “We encourage you to postpone graduation ceremonies until later in the year or come up with alternative plans to honor your graduates, ensuring equity in recognition for all students, including special education students.” While the letter has no regulatory power, recommendations are based on federal guidance that social distancing recommendations will likely extend into May and perhaps into the summer. Should the directive be lifted, individual schools can make their own call.