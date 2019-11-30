Montana seeks to keep feral pigs from Canada at bay

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – Officials in Montana are marshaling their resources and enlisting the public’s help to keep encroaching feral hogs from Canada at bay with a program called “Squeal on Pigs.”

It encourages people to report feral hog sightings to the state Department of Livestock, which officials say is critical to preventing an invasion. The hogs can spread disease and cause widespread property and crop damage. The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate put swine damages at $1.5 billion annually.

There’s been a population boom of feral hogs in Canada, and photographs taken last year show the swine within 5 miles of the U.S. border.