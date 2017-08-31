Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents a free performance of “Macbeth” in Town Center Park at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSLOW STUDIO AND GALLERY

EBS STAFF

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks circles back to the organization’s home state—and to Big Sky—at the close of a 7,700-mile tour that included performances in 61 communities across Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington.

The Arts Council of Big Sky’s summer of outdoor events officially concludes with an MSIP performance of “Macbeth” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Center Stage in Town Center Park.

Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director, will direct “Macbeth.” The 10 professional actors touring with the company were chosen out of a highly competitive pool of about 500 applicants auditioning in Bozeman, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Asselin said “Macbeth” will be set in a post-apocalyptic world where resources are limited and power is vital for survival.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks launched its first season in the summer of 1973. Since that time, MSIP has performed over 2,250 times for nearly three quarter of a million people becoming a mainstay of Montana culture. The company’s contribution to the cultural fabric of Montana and its unique ability to serve the most remote, rural areas of the region has been chronicled by Montana PBS, NBC Nightly News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and many others. In 1991, the company was named the recipient of the Montana Governor’s Award for the Arts.

All performances of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks are free and tickets are not needed for admission. Audiences are encouraged to show up prior to the appointed curtain time with chairs, blankets, a picnic supper, and friends and family to enjoy the evening.

For more information visit bigskyarts.org or shakespeareintheparks.org.