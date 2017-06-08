Nate Cheeseman returns to Montana Shakespeare in the Parks for a third season to play the title character in “Macbeth,” one of two plays that the touring company will perform during its 45th season, which launches June 14 in Bozeman. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSLOW STUDIO AND GALLERIES

‘Macbeth’ and ‘You Never Can Tell’ to be performed in 45th season

EBS STAFF

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, one of the oldest Shakespeare companies in the United States, will launch its 45th season in Bozeman June 14 through June 24 with performances of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and George Bernard Shaw’s “You Never Can Tell.”

Between June 14 and Sept. 5 the company will travel 7,700 miles performing in 61 communities across Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington. All performances are free and performed in local parks and public spaces accessible to all.

Kevin Asselin, MSIP executive artistic director, will direct “Macbeth” while Associate Artistic Director William Brown returns to Montana to direct “You Never Can Tell.” The 10 professional actors that will tour with the company were chosen out of a highly competitive pool of about 500 applicants auditioning in Bozeman, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Asselin’s “Macbeth” will be set in a post-apocalyptic world where resources are limited and power is vital for survival. MSIP has chosen a perfect counterpart production with “You Never Can Tell,” a comedy of errors and confused identities, and one of Shaw’s funniest plays.

“It all adds up to a great season of theater under the Big Sky,” Asselin said.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. The free performances are supported by grants, corporate sponsorships and hundreds of individual donors.

“Macbeth” will be performed at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 through Saturday, June 17 at the Montana State University Grove, just east of the duck pond on the MSU campus. “You Never Can Tell” will be performed at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 through Saturday, June 24 in the same location.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks comes to Big Sky for a performance of “Macbeth” at Center Stage in Town Center Park on Friday, Sept. 1.

For more information about the plays and a complete tour schedule, visit MSIP’s website at shakespeareintheparks.org.