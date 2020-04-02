Connect with us

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to stream free online performances beginning April 3

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will begin streaming some of its best performances free online in showings scheduled throughout April and May.

Beginning Friday, April 3, MSIP Live will show recordings of its recent plays every two weeks via Facebook. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. MDT and be available online for 24 hours.

A list of the performances and dates follow:

  • April 3: “Othello”
  • April 17: “You Can Never Tell”
  • May 1: “Henry IV, Part I”
  • May 15: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Schools performance)

“We have remained focused on our mission of providing our communities with access to free professional theater,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. “In this time of uncertainty, our goal is to investigate new ways of reinventing our programming so that we can remain accessible in a time when our audiences need a break from our challenging circumstances.”

The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays and, through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.

For more information, visit https://facebook.com/montanashakespeareintheparks/ or email susan@montana.edu.

