Montana US Sen. Steve Daines going to China to talk ag trade

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELENA — Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana says he’s traveling to China next week to continue agricultural trade discussions.

In 2017, Daines announced a tentative agreement with one of China’s largest retailers to import $200 million of beef raised by members of the Montana Stockgrowers Association. That effort has stalled amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Daines said his trip is meant to bring Montana agriculture to the forefront of ongoing negotiations between the countries. He’ll be travelling with Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.

A spokeswoman says Daines supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to make better trade deals and that an agreement needs to be reached soon. Daines lived in China for more than five years and has visited four times while in office.

